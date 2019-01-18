WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A new report claims President Donald Trump directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

Buzzfeed cited two federal law enforcement officials in a recent article who say Trump told Cohen to lie to lawmakers, telling them that talks about building a Trump Tower in Moscow ended months sooner than they really did.

Trump also reportedly supported a plan to negotiate the project face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his presidential campaign.

Cohen pleaded guilty in November to making false statements about the Russia investigation.

The White House has not directly commented on this report but Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani responded by saying, “If you trust Michael Cohen, I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.”

