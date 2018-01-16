WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The results of President Donald Trump’s first physical as president are expected to be released.

The doctor who performed it will speak about the results during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

Trump had the physical Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Staffers released photos from that visit.

In a statement put out by the White House, the doctor is quoted as saying the 71-year-old president is “in excellent health.”

