(CNN) — A man photographed lounging in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during riots Wednesday now says he was just looking for the bathroom.

Sixty-year-old Richard Bigo Barnett, who’s involved with a pro-gun rights group in northwest Arkansas, admitted to CNN affiliate KFSM he’s the person in the viral photo.

Barnett says he took an envelope off Pelosi’s desk and left her a quarter and a note.

“I set my flag down. I sat down there at my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk. We loaned her that desk, and she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I’d sit down and appreciate the desk. I threw my feet up on the desk,” he recalled.

The FBI says Barnett could face federal charges.

