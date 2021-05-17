(WHDH) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney received this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

The award is given out each year to honor political courage and sacrifice for the public good.

The former Massachusetts governor was chosen for his non-partisan vote in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Romney quoted JFK in his acceptance speech.

“Let us not despair, but act. Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past, let us accept our own responsibility for the future,” he said.

JFK’s daughter and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, along with her son, Jack, gave out the award.

Seven others, including a firefighter from Mass., were honored with a special profile for their work in helping heal the sick, protect the most vulnerable, and provide critical support services in the fight against COVID-19, the foundation said.

Romney says he’s just a stand-in for the many Americans who risked their lives over the last year.

“People who work on the front lines and in grocery stores and taxi cabs and drivers of all kinds and postal workers and men and women in the armed forces, it’s very humbling but a great honor and obviously which comes from a family that has sacrificed over a number of years for our country,” he said.

