(WHDH) — Mitt Romney revealed that he did not vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Romney announced in an online editorial board that he wrote in his wife’s name on the ballot.

He felt that he was putting in a very solid name, he added.

Romney is set to face off in a primary for Utah’s open Senate seat next month.

