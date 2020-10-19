Actor Sacha Baron Cohen mocks support for Donald Trump while speaking to the audience on arrival for the premiere of the film 'The Brothers Grimsby' in Los Angeles, California on March 3, 2016. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen says he has “had a longstanding distaste for the president,” but that didn’t stop him from impersonating him.

The actor talked to the New York Times about donning a prosthetic face and body and showing up at Vice President’s Mike Pence speech at a Conservative Political Action Conference last February.

“Obviously, I’m wearing a fat suit,” Cohen told the publication. “How do I get in and how do I get out?”

Added to the level of difficulty was that carrying the actress who plays his daughter in his forthcoming film “Borat Subsequent Movie Film: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” on his shoulder as a “gift” for Pence.

Cohen said security officers were there to “check everyone’s bodies going through.”

“Bear in mind, I spent five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing my face into Trump’s face,” the actor recalled. “This fat suit is huge. It’s a 56-inch fat suit to turn my waist into Trump’s because we had estimated that was the most realistic.”

He managed to make it in despite one of the guard’s wands going off when he scanned Cohen as the quick thinking satirist chalked it up to a nonexistent defibrillator.

“Then I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room,” he said. “We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security.”

Cohen has been stirring up trouble as his character Borat for years and prior to it was playing “journalist” Ali G.

But he’s very serious regarding his concerns about Trump winning another term.

Cohen and said he was determined to have his new Borat film out before the election.

“We wanted it to be a reminder to women of who they’re voting for — or who they’re not voting for,” he said. “If you’re a woman and you don’t vote against this guy, then know what you’re doing for your gender.”

The film premieres on Amazon on October 23.

