DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a campaign event in Derry, New Hampshire before heading to Washington, D.C. to cast his vote in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Sanders told supporters that the impeachment is about setting a precedent, not criticizing policy.

“I’m going to be in Washington in a few hours,” he said. “I will vote to impeach this president, who I believe is the most dangerous president in the history of this country.”

Sanders also spoke about the economy during the Derry event, promising his administration will tackle income inequality.

