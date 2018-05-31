WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A question from a young reporter about school shootings received an emotional response from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wednesday.

Thirteen-year-old Benje Chouchrun from California entered the press room as a reporter for “Time for Kids” prepared with his question.

“My school, we recently had a lockdown drill,” Chouchrun said. “One thing that affects mine and other students mental health is to worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?”

Sanders, who has three children, expressed how there is “nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe.”

“This administration takes it seriously and the School Safety Commission that the president convened is meeting this week,” Sanders continued. “Again, an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off. ”

School violence has taken center stage since the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

