WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The White House is dealing with some landscaping issues.

Two small sinkholes recently merged into one, prompting officials to block off the area with cones.

The hole, which measures about a foot long, is along a fence on the North Lawn near the press briefing room.

The area has been graded several times over the years to deal with similar problems, according to officials.

