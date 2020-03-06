Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made headlines Thursday for dropping out of the 2020 presidential race but it’s her beloved dog, Bailey, whose catching a lot of buzz on social media.

Gabrielle Farrell, press secretary for Warren, posted a video to Twitter of Bailey chowing down on a burrito.

The pup reportedly swiped the food when no one was looking.

It took a group effort to get it away from Bailey.

Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito. pic.twitter.com/MWr6ZeiJa2 — Gabrielle Farrell 💫 President Warren 2020 (her/s) (@FarrellGabriell) March 5, 2020

