Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made headlines Thursday for dropping out of the 2020 presidential race but it’s her beloved dog, Bailey, whose catching a lot of buzz on social media.
Gabrielle Farrell, press secretary for Warren, posted a video to Twitter of Bailey chowing down on a burrito.
The pup reportedly swiped the food when no one was looking.
It took a group effort to get it away from Bailey.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)