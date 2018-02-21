BOSTON (WHDH) - The March 5th deadline set by President Donald Trump to end the DACA program is approaching.

Congress appears to be at a stalemate on how to protect the Dreamers.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is calling on the president to find the answer.

“He has proposed no solution to how we protect these kids. He set the deadline of March 5th, so he has to propose the answer for these young people. They should not have a cloud over their head as they walk the streets of Massachusetts and our country,” said Markey.

The courts have put Trump’s deadline on hold and a verdict may be pushed to June if the Supreme Court accepts the case.

