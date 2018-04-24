(WHDH) — Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is unveiling a plan to guarantee every single American a job.

Sander’s proposal would have the federal government fund a number of projects that everyone would be entitled to work on. Those employees would receive $15 an hour and healthcare benefits.

Supporters of the jobs plan said it would help drive up wages and reduce racial and gender inequality in the workplace. But many Republicans and Democrats don’t support the idea, saying it is impractical and expensive.

An estimated cost for the plan has not been finalized, Sanders’ Office is still working on the proposal.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)