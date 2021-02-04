Senate committee to hold hearing on labor secretary nominee Boston Mayor Walsh

WASHINGTON (WHDH/AP) — The United States Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is holding a confirmation hearing Thursday morning on the nomination of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh as Secretary of Labor.

The committee’s incoming chairwoman, Sen. Patty Murry, says she is working to quickly confirm President Joe Biden’s labor secretary candidate.

“I’m confident that he’s the right pick for Secretary of Labor and will be ready to act quickly to keep workers safe during this pandemic,” she said.

Walsh, 53, has been Boston’s mayor since 2014. When the Democrat took the oath of office in 2018 for his second term, Biden presided over the inauguration. Walsh was a state representative for more than a decade before becoming mayor.

He also has a long history with organized labor, formerly serving as president of Laborers Local 223 and heading the Boston Building Trades — a union umbrella organization.

