WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Republican Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill in the Senate Tuesday that aims to fight social media addiction.

The Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act, or the SMART Act, would ban practices frequently used by top social networking sites to keep users engaged, like YouTube’s autoplay or Snapchat’s Snapstreaks.

The bill would give social media companies three months to end the practices.

It would also require the creation of features that would let users set limits on time.

The measure joins a string of bills introduced by Hawley in recent months that target Silicon Valley.

