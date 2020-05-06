Senators calling for review of Department of Veterans Affairs’ oversight of veterans homes

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of senators are calling for a review of practices following a spike of veterans deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senators, including Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, are requesting a review of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs’ oversight of all State Veterans Homes.

“The recent deaths of veteran residents and other care challenges at State Veterans Homes during the COVID-19 public health emergency remind us that VA’s implementation of these recommendations would contribute toward improved care quality at these facilities nationwide and better inform veterans and their families about the best care options,” the senators wrote in their letter.

Numerous veterans homes in Massachusetts reported coronavirus-related deaths and cases amid the outbreak.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home recorded 84 deaths, including 71 who tested positive for COVID-19.

