WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Senators are discussing a short-term fix for the DACA program as its deadline gets closer.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is set to end next Monday.

Now, bipartisan talks are taking place about a plan to tie a three-year DACA extension to $7 billion in border security.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)