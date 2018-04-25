WASHINGTON (WHDH) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not stepping down from the federal probe into President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen is under investigation for possible bank fraud, wire fraud, and campaign finance violations.

As part of the probe, Sessions is able to weigh in on decisions made by prosecutors, including whether to pursue subpoenas and indictments.

Trump responded strongly when asked whether he would consider a pardon for Cohen, calling it a “stupid question.”

Sessions is expected to testify before Congress about his role in the Cohen investigation in the coming days.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)