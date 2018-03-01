WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn’t staying quiet this time, pushing back after President Donald Trump used the word “disgraceful” to describe how Sessions is handling Republican complaints about the FBI.

Sessions insists he will “continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor.” That statement comes following a Trump twitter tirade sparked by Sessions’ suggestion that the Justice Department’s inspector general will evaluate whether prosecutors and FBI agents wrongly obtained a warrant to monitor the communications of a onetime Trump campaign associate.

In his response, Sessions also says his department has taken the appropriate step and “will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”

It’s not the first time Trump has aired his gripes against Sessions over the Russia probe.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)