CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Several members of New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation are echoing calls by their fellow Democrats to have the FBI investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh testified Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee and denied the allegation of sexual assault when he was in high school. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, appeared first before the committee and insisted Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said they believed Ford and called for the FBI to do an investigation.

Shaheen said it was in the “best interest of the American people” for the allegations against Kavanaugh to be investigated. Without an independent investigation, Shaheen said there would be a cloud over the process.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said the allegations should be fully investigated.

