WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels says he is considering a 2020 presidential run.

Michael Avenatti tweeted that he would run for president if there is no other candidate who has a real chance of beating President Donald Trump.

“I think I’d be qualified because I have three things that this president lacks – brain, heart and courage,” Avenatti said in a recent interview with CNN.

He added that he is “deeply concerned” with the direction the country is going under Trump’s presidency.

Avenatti rose to prominence while representing Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump back in 2006.

