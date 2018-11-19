WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Trump administration is asking for a stay in the case about adding a citizenship question on the 2020 United States census.

Defense lawyers asked Sunday if a judge can pause the case until the U.S. Supreme Court decides what evidence will be allowed in arguments.

The administration wants Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who has jurisdiction over the census, to be deposed on the matter.

Last month, the court temporarily blocked him from having to face a deposition.

Critics say Ross should be asked about why the question was included, which some argue is to limit the representation of immigrants.

The judge has not yet issued a ruling on the stay request and the plaintiffs have not filed a response.

The court is expected to hear the case in February.

