WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election team says he’ll hold his first campaign rally of the year next week in Texas.

Trump plans to rally supporters on Monday at the county coliseum in El Paso. The president often cites El Paso in arguing his case for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to deter illegal immigration and crime.

Trump’s campaign manager tweeted the rally will be held “less than 1000 feet from the successful border fence that keeps El Paso safe!”

The Republican president cited El Paso on Tuesday in his State of the Union address as an example of a city he says became safer after a barrier was installed. Few people dispute that barriers contributed to sharp declines in illegal border crossings in El Paso and other border communities.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)