WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump and Chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means Kevin Brady announced that there will be no middle-class tax cut in 2018.

Last month, Trump pledged there would be a cut while rallying in Arizona; however, he has since walked back on this promise.

Brady told CNBC last week that the goal is to advance a cut in the new session, assuming the GOP holds onto the Senate and the House.

Political analysts predict that Democrats will take the House, which could result in a split Congress.

If so, putting together a tax proposal by the end of the year will be difficult for Republicans.

