HELENA, Mont. (AP/WHDH) — In a freewheeling speech in Montana, President Donald Trump cycled through many of his favorite themes but repeatedly returned to vigorous campaign-year attacks on Democrats.

He again referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as “Pocahontas” to ridicule her claims of Native American ancestry. Warren is among the Democrats considered a potential 2020 candidate.

Trump said Thursday that he would give her a DNA test in the middle of a debate and say: “I’ll give you a million dollars for your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

Trump also went after U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California, calling her a “low-IQ individual.” She has been calling for his impeachment for more than a year.

Warren quickly responded on Twitter, writing: “Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying.”

The Health and Human Services secretary says under 3,000 children are believed to have been separated from their parents.

A federal judge has ruled if children are younger than five, the must be reunited with their parents by July 10 and all other children by July 26.

