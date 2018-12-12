WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is citing a shooting attack in France as he calls on Democratic congressional leaders to support funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!” That’s a reference to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who met with Trump Tuesday.

A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday it appears no Americans were killed or injured in the attack. He also stressed the need for border security.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)