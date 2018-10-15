WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Trump is backtracking on his offer to donate $1 million to charity if Sen. Elizabeth Warren provided DNA proof that she is Native American.

Warren released the results of a DNA analysis Monday, showing she has distant Native American ancestry.

The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted that Trump could “send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center.”

When asked how he reacted to the DNA test results, Trump answered with “who cares?”

He then went on to deny ever saying that he would donate $1 million to a charity of Warren’s choice if she got the test done.

Warren first faced scrutiny for her purported Native American heritage during her 2012 senate race.

Trump revived and amplified the rhetoric as he eyes Warren as a possible presidential rival in 2020, frequently mocking her with the nickname “Pocahontas.”

