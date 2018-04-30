WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is questioning whether a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be held in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas.

Trump says on Twitter Monday: “Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!”

Trump said over the weekend that the time and location of the meeting with Kim are being set. It is tentatively scheduled for May or early June.

Kim and South Korea President Moon Jae-in have pledged to seek a formal end to the Korean War by year’s end and to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

