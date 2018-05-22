WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “may not work out for June 12” and is suggesting it could be delayed.

Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim in Singapore.

The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.

North Korea pulled out of planned peace talks with South Korea last week, objecting to long-scheduled joint military exercises between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea forces.

North Korea has also threatened to abandon the planned Trump-Kim meeting over the U.S. insistence on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

