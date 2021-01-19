Trump preparing to leave Washington, DC ahead of Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Moving trucks were spotted at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida as President Donald Trump prepares to leave Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

Trump plans to hold his own departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before his final flight aboard Air Force One.

While the president has stayed mostly silent and out-of-sight for the last six days, he reportedly recorded a farewell message at the White House Monday.

First Lady Melania Trump has already begun her goodbyes.

“As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination,” she said in a farewell message Monday.

The president is using his executive powers before leaving office.

He signed an order lifting COVID-19 travel restriction on Brazil and parts of Europe, but the incoming Biden Administration plans on blocking the change before it goes into effect on Tuesday.

On his last full day in office, Trump is expected to issue more than 100 pardons or commutations. At the moment, he is not expected to pardon himself or his children.

The president is still facing a Senate trial following his second impeachment, which could keep him from running for office again.

“This was the most serious presidential crime in the history of the United States of America, the most dangerous crime by a president ever committed against our country,” Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said.

Other members of Congress want to cut off Trump’s access to intelligence information after he’s out of office.

“There’s a grave danger of him inadvertently or willfully revealing classified information that would compromise sources and methods and there’s no, there’s no upside, there’s no reason that he needs to have this information,” Maine Sen. Angus King said.

The official transfer of power between Trump and Biden happens at noon Wednesday.

