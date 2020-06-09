In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH/AP) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to suggest that a 75-year-old protester who was shoved by police officers in Buffalo last week could be an Antifa provocateur.

Video of the incident that sparked public outrage showed two officers, who had been clearing demonstrators from Niagara Square around 8 p.m., push Martin Gugino, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

The two officers have since been suspended without pay.

Trump claimed that Gugino was shoved after he appeared to scan police communications in order to black out their equipment, citing One America News Network in his tweet.

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?” he questioned.

Friends of Gugino have described him as a veteran peace activist driven by his faith and a desire for social justice. He is involved with the Western New York Peace Center and Latin American Solidarity Committee, said Vicki Ross, the center’s executive director.

The incident remains under investigation.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

