WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Donald Trump is not even half-way through his first term as president but he has already raised more than $100 million for his 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump launched his reelection campaign the day he was inaugurated.

Federal election documents filed Monday night showed that 98 percent of the money he received for the campaign during the third quarter of the year came from small contributions of up to $200.

The money he has raised so far puts him ahead of a crowded field of potential Democratic challengers in 2020.

