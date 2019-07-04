WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says administration officials are working on Independence Day in hopes of finding a way to have the 2020 census include a citizenship question — even though the government has begun the process of printing the questionnaire without it.

Trump discusses the dispute in his first tweet of the holiday. He says, “So important for our Country that the very simple and basic `Are you a Citizen of the United States?’ question be allowed to be asked in the 2020 Census.”

Trump’s administration has faced numerous roadblocks to adding the question, including last week’s Supreme Court ruling that blocked its inclusion, at least temporarily.

On Wednesday, Justice Department officials told a federal judge in Maryland they believed there could be a way to meet the Republican president’s demands.

