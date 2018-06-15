WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to thank New England Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft for his “excellent advice” regarding the World Cup.

FIFA Congress overwhelmingly voted Wednesday for the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the World Cup in 2026.

Trump exclaimed his excitement for the tournament coming to the U.S. by showing his gratitude for those who helped make it happen.

“I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people,” he tweeted. “We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice.”

Twenty-three venues, including Gillette Stadium, are in the mix to host the matches, but not all will be selected.

Boston 2026 Bid Chair and New England Revolution Brian Bilello believes Foxborough has a great chance to host some of the games.

“We have a tremendous history of not only sports but in particular soccer,” he said. “Here on this site hosting the FIFA men’s World Cup in the past, hosting two FIFA women’s World Cups on this site and numerous other soccer tournaments, and of course, the New England Revolution on a weekly basis.”

Decisions over which cities will be selected will happen over the next two years.

