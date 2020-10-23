LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally in New Hampshire just days following his final debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks during a “Make America Great Again” rally at Pro Star Aviation in Londonderry at 1 p.m. Sunday.

This will be the president’s fourth visit to the Granite State this election cycle.

Biden is set to campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend.

