NEW YORK (WHDH) - A court is requiring President Donald Trump to answer questions, under oath, in a lawsuit brought by a former “Apprentice” contestant.

Lawyers have agreed that Trump will provide written answers in the defamation lawsuit of Summer Zervos.

Zervos sued Trump after he called her a liar for publicly accusing him of trying to aggressively kiss and grope her in 2007.

Trump denies wrongdoing in the case and says Zervos continued to contact him after the alleged incident.

Court documents say written answers to formal written questions must be exchanged by Sept. 28.

New York rules state that false answers could open the door to perjury charges.

