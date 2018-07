WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a person’s race into account to encourage diversity in admissions.

That’s according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.

A formal announcement was expected later Tuesday.

