PHOENIX (WHDH) — The family of Arizona Sen. John McCain is making plans for his funeral as he continues to battle brain cancer.

President Donald Trump will not be invited, sources tell CNN. However, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have been asked to deliver eulogies.

McCain’s son-in-law said he is enjoying whatever time he has left.

“He’s reflecting at the end on a lot of different things,” Ben Domenech said, “and we just appreciate the fact that we’ve had such a good time to be able to spend with him in this moment and again we appreciate all the support.”

While Trump is not expected to be there, his vice president, Mike Pence, is expected to attend.

