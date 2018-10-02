WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump says a ban on bump stocks is coming one year after the Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 people.

During a news conference Monday, Trump said they are a few weeks away from finalizing a regulation that would prohibit the device.

“In order to eliminate – terminate – bump stocks, we have to go through a procedure. We are now at the final stages of that procedure,” he said. “In fact, the lawyers were just telling me and, over the next couple weeks, I’ll be able to write it out. But you can’t just write it out because rules and regulations in this country are really tough, even for something like that. We are knocking out bump stocks. I have told the NRA, bump stocks are gone.”

Bump stocks are accessories that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at a more rapid rate.

Investigators say the Vegas shooter used at least one bump stock during the Oct. 1 massacre.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)