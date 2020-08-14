FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins brother Donald Trump at an event in New York. (AP Photo/ Diane Bonadreff, File)

(CNN) — Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, is hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday.

Trump is expected to visit his brother Friday in New York, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

“Can confirm the report that the President’s brother is hospitalized,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN.

The news was first reported by ABC News.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

