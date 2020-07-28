(CNN) — Twitter has limited some functionality on Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he tweeted a video that ran afoul of the company’s policies on COVID-19 misinformation, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business on Tuesday.

Some of the account’s functionality will be limited for 12 hours, the spokesperson said. Twitter has asked the President’s son to delete the tweet with the video.

This story is developing. More to come…

