The countdown to Christmas is on and the United States Capitol now has its tree.

The tree was harvested in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado.

It’s a 55-foot tall, 25-foot wide Engelmann spruce.

After being chosen from 10 trees, the winner was lifted by cranes and wrapped in a trailer to begin its journey to Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Forest Service says along the way, it will visit 10 communities for a series of outdoor festivals.

Once the tree reaches Washington, the U.S. Capitol grounds and arboretum team will decorate it with thousands of handcrafted ornaments from the people of Colorado.

It is set to be lit in early December.

Last year’s tree was cut from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico.

