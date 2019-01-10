MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hosting an organizing event in New Hampshire for her 2020 presidential exploratory committee this weekend.

The event is scheduled Saturday afternoon at Manchester Community College. The announcement was advertised Wednesday on her Facebook page.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire’s Democratic Party says Warren will be the keynote speaker at its McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner on Feb. 22 in Manchester.

Warren recently launched her exploratory committee and visited Iowa, the leadoff caucus state. New Hampshire holds the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Warren campaigned for New Hampshire Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

The 100 Club Dinner was founded by New Hampshire supporters of then-Sen. John F. Kennedy in 1959. Since then, every Democratic president and vice president has spoken at this dinner.

