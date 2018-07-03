WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The White House’s official Twitter account took partisan swipes at a number of Democratic senators, including Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The White House tweeted to Warren: “Why are you supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs and victims across our nation’s borders? You must not know what ICE really does.”

This comes after Warren posted a message to Facebook calling to abolish the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

According to a source close to the White House, less than six people have access to this Twitter account, which usually avoids political overtures.

