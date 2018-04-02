WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A White House picture is drawing backlash on social media as many voiced their criticism for its predominantly white class of spring 2018 interns.

The photo, released Friday, shows President Donald Trump posing with the 91-member class.

Many online pointed out the apparent lack of diversity.

Notice anything wrong with this picture? These are the White House interns. Emphasis on white. pic.twitter.com/Ndzr7rLFpa — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) March 31, 2018

Some critics compared this year’s class of interns with President Barack Obama’s from 2015.

Presidential White House Interns in 2014 & 2018. Obama White House color brave…Trump White House color blind. pic.twitter.com/BoMCDMFuPp — James Costos (@JamesCostos) March 31, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)