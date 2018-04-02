WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A White House picture is drawing backlash on social media as many voiced their criticism for its predominantly white class of spring 2018 interns.
The photo, released Friday, shows President Donald Trump posing with the 91-member class.
Many online pointed out the apparent lack of diversity.
Some critics compared this year’s class of interns with President Barack Obama’s from 2015.
