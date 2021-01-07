(WHDH) — CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been indefinitely blocked until a peaceful transition of power is complete.

Facebook and Twitter temporarily suspended Trump from their social media platforms Wednesday after a mob of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol building.

“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world,” Zuckerberg said in a statement on Facebook. “We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.”

Zuckerberg went on to say that they have allowed Trump to use Facebook and Instagram over the last several years consistent with their rules, but that the current context “is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

Trump’s use of Facebook and Instagram has since been blocked indefinitely, with Zuckerberg saying, “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

The block will last for at least the next two weeks as Joe Biden gets ready to take office.

