BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working around the clock to clear the roadways in Massachusetts after Saturday’s storm dumped about two feet of snow in some communities.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito urged the public to “be patient” because “not all roads are cleared exactly the way they would be in normal conditions.”

Roughly 3,000 pieces of equipment hit the pavement across the state over the weekend with work still to be done in places like Boston.

“This work is going to be ongoing for days ahead,” Boston’s Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said. “There is a lot of snow out there and you should expect narrower-than-usual roads, so if you are driving, do so carefully and leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where you are going.”

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has also been busy clearing the tracks.

People waited in long lines outside Government Center for shuttle buses Sunday after weather problems disabled a Blue Line train at Maverick.

The trains were eventually brought back on track at night but riders said they hoped for a smoother Monday commute.

“Hoping for the best and trying to be patient and knowing everyone is doing their best,” one commuter said.

