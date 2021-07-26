CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Just 10% of New Hampshire residents in a recent poll believe COVID-19 is the most serious problem facing the state, down from 36% in March and 48% in November, according to the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

The virus used to be the No. 1 problem listed in previous polls, but now, it’s jobs and the economy, favored by 19% of residents, according to the Granite State Poll, which was released Monday.

Another 10% of residents believe housing or the cost of housing is the most important problem facing New Hampshire, and 8% believe that drugs is the most important problem. The numbers were even smaller for education, health care, taxes and the budget. A total of 42% mention another problem.

A total of 1,794 people completed the online survey between July 15 and July 19. The margin sampling of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

___

BASEBALL BILL

A bill in the U.S. Senate would provide funds to independent professional baseball and minor league baseball teams like the New Hampshire Fisher Cats that have struggled economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would provide $550 million in federal relief funding for an emergency grant program to be administered by the Small Business Administration. Grants would be provided up to a maximum of $10 million. The money would cover payroll costs, rent, utilities, worker protection, and independent contractors.

A club would have a chance to get a second grant at 50% of the first one if its revenue doesn’t recover and doesn’t significantly exceed its 2019 total.

“Baseball is America’s pastime, and few sights signal recovery more than baseball stadiums filling up again as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, a bill co-sponsor, said in a statement Sunday. “When families and friends come together to share in their love of baseball, small business owners also win — serving customers and stimulating the local economy.”

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, including 166 cases from Friday through Sunday. The number of deaths stood at 1,385.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 22 new cases per day on July 10 to 35 new cases per day on Saturday.

