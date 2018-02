WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A new Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that people do not think President Donald Trump and Congress are doing enough to prevent mass shootings.

According to the poll, 77 percent said Congress is not doing enough, while 62 percent think Trump isn’t doing enough.

The group conducted the poll following the deadly Florida school shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)