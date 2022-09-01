BOSTON (WHDH) - A UMass Amherst poll showed a close race for Massachusetts Attorney General, less than a week before voters head to the polls.

Democrats Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan were the front runners in the race, with Liss-Riordan polling at 26% and Campbell at 25%.

Democrat Quentin Palfrey polled at 10%, but recently dropped out of the race to endorse Campbell.

“It speaks to his character,” Campbell said. “Not only that he would suspend his campaign, but have thoughtful conversations with the candidates and decide to stay involved, and get involved, to make sure one of us crosses the finish line.”

In her reaction to Palfrey’s endorsement of Campbell, Liss-Riordan touted her high-profile endorsements from Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and former Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

“The endorsements I care about are the voters, ” Liss-Riordan said.

The poll found that 38% of voters are still undecided in the AG race.

Early voting for the Massachusetts primary started Aug. 28 and will end Sept. 2.

Election day for the primary is September 6.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)