Polls temporarily closed in Maine town due to voter death

BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — A Maine town temporarily suspended voting on Tuesday after a Blue Hill resident died at the polls.

The person had a medical incident on Tuesday morning, the Bangor Daily News reported. Authorities did not disclose the person’s name or cause of death.

The person died at the Blue Hill Town Hall, which was serving as a polling place. All of the people inside town hall were sent outside and voting was suspended for an hour while emergency responders tended to the person.

Voting at town hall was scheduled to continue until 8 p.m., the town administrator said. Mainers were voting on local issues and in the presidential primary as part of the Super Tuesday.

